 

Twitter Allows ‘Verified’ Calls for Violence Against Conservative High School Kids

Share:

Twitter Has Spent Years Assuring The Public That It Will Crack Down On Trolling, Harassment, And Violent Threats. It’s Also Pledged To Tackle “misinformation” And “unhealthy Conversation,” Using These Loaded Terms As Excuses To Ban A Wide Range Of Anti-progressive Dissidents From The Platform.

But when innocent conservative high school kids are flooded with violent threats, targeted harassment and doxing on the basis of media-promoted misinformation, Jack Dorsey and his staff seem to do nothing — it even briefly promoted the smears.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

Over the past 48 hours, an angry mob of Twitter users — many of them with blue checkmarks next to their name, signaling endorsement of their messages by the company — have flooded the platform with disgusting abuse, violent threats, and calls to harass innocent students of the Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky. – READ MORE

Share:
Staff