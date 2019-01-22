Twitter Allows ‘Verified’ Calls for Violence Against Conservative High School Kids

Twitter Has Spent Years Assuring The Public That It Will Crack Down On Trolling, Harassment, And Violent Threats. It’s Also Pledged To Tackle “misinformation” And “unhealthy Conversation,” Using These Loaded Terms As Excuses To Ban A Wide Range Of Anti-progressive Dissidents From The Platform.

But when innocent conservative high school kids are flooded with violent threats, targeted harassment and doxing on the basis of media-promoted misinformation, Jack Dorsey and his staff seem to do nothing — it even briefly promoted the smears.

But you gotta punch that shit off one of those bitches faces first. https://t.co/jQmtoQtPL8 — Uncle Shoes (@HouseShoes) January 21, 2019

Giving a shit-eating grin to a Native American's face isn't legally violence. But he is smiling *about* the violence. He is saying, "my people hurt you, and you can't touch me even while I gloat about it." It is fascism. And you should punch fascists. — Jeffrey Grubb (@JeffGrubb) January 19, 2019

Punch the little mfs in the face Pain is an excellent teacher https://t.co/36nvBUx2FN — Aaron Smarter (@AaronSmarter) January 19, 2019

Honest question. Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid’s? pic.twitter.com/jolQ7BZQPD — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) January 20, 2019

Ps. The reply from the school was pathetic and impotent. Name these kids. I want NAMES. Shame them. If you think these fuckers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again. https://t.co/IS80wiaQ7v — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 20, 2019

It is that day. Sorry, you will have to go & defend these kids now. I did shit way less dumb than these kids when I was 16 & got obliterated for it. They deserve everything they’re getting & more — William LeGate (@williamlegate) January 20, 2019

Maybe doxing racist teens is a powerful deterrent against being a racist teen. We all know how much fash love discipline and consequences — Breitbart Jacked It To Eva Braun Scat Porn Li'l 🌳 (@karengeier) January 20, 2019

Not sure. But someone put together a nice collage of the mob pic.twitter.com/Zh78SL2FJ7 — 4154Life (@4154Life) January 20, 2019

So here you go. #CovingtonCatholicHigh Let them know. Let them know a lot. And let them know now. God doesn’t like ugly. Especially hateful, ugly, little idiots in red hats. https://t.co/GlKBEfP0Ni — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 20, 2019

1. "Because he's a kid" is no reason to withhold his identity. If you want to say, "because his behavior doesn't warrant ruining his life," then we can have that debate. But his age alone should not protect him from consequences. I'll show you why in the next tweet. https://t.co/TsY8YM74XC — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) January 20, 2019

I hope this video follows that MAGA hat wearing teenager for the rest of his life! I hope people point to him on the street and yell SHAME!!! — jysis (@jysis2) January 20, 2019

To the little bitch in this soul crushing image, your punishment will be an entire lifetime of regret… https://t.co/gn4hZ7iyzb — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) January 20, 2019

Over the past 48 hours, an angry mob of Twitter users — many of them with blue checkmarks next to their name, signaling endorsement of their messages by the company — have flooded the platform with disgusting abuse, violent threats, and calls to harass innocent students of the Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky. – READ MORE