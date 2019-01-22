University Of Georgia TA Posts ‘Some White People May Have To Die For Black Communities To Be Made Whole,’ Report Says

Last week, a University of Georgia (UGA) teaching assistant reportedly wrote on Facebook that “some white people may have to die for black communities to be made whole in this struggle to advance to freedom,” adding, “To pretend that’s not the case is ahistorical and dangerously naïve.”

As Eduardo Neret writes at Campus Reform: UGA philosophy TA Irami Osei-Frimpong made the comment during a conversation on the Overheard at UGA Facebook page. The comment has since been deleted. Osei-Frimpong claimed in May 2017 that Facebook suspended him for quoting from an article which detailed how Texas A&M professor Tommy Curry had said “in order to be equal, in order to be liberated, some white people may have to die.”

On January 12, Osei-Frimpong tweeted, ““Fighting white people is a skill. Really, it’s one reason I’m in favor of integrated schools. You have to get used to fighting White people. It takes practice.” He flowed that statement in the tweet by quoting American clinical psychologist Bobby Wright, saying, “Blacks kill Blacks because they have never been trained to kill Whites.”

According to Campus Reform, Osei-Frimpong posted this message on Medium: “Killing some white people isn’t genocide; it’s killing some white people. We had to kill some white people to get out of slavery. Maybe if we’d killed more during the 20th century we still wouldn’t talk about racialized voter disenfranchisement and housing, education, and employment discrimination. This should not be controversial.”- READ MORE