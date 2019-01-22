Alyssa Milano: ‘The red MAGA hat is the new white hood’

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano compared supporters of President Trump to members of the Ku Klux Klan.

“The red MAGA hat is the new white hood,” Milano, 46, tweeted Sunday.

“Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp,” she added.

Milano had previously posted a video of Nick Sandmann, a junior at Covington Catholic High School, and Native American Vietnam veteran Nathan Phillips.