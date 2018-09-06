TV Writer Hopes Kavanaugh Daughters ‘Go to School Without Being Shot’

Kids aren’t off limits when it comes to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing – at least not in Hollywood.

After several interruptions from protesters, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s young daughters were ushered out of his confirmation hearing on Sept. 4. Hollywood screenwriter and producer Randi Mayem Singer (Mrs. Doubtfire) took to Twitter to “hope” for gun safety and “reproductive rights” (aka abortion) for 13-year-old Margaret and 10-year-old Liza.

Singer, who dislikes both President Trump and Kavanaugh, began by quoting Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) telling Kavanaugh, "I hope your daughters still get the day off from school."

The chaotic start to Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing was coordinated from the top by Democratic senators who wanted to stall the Supreme Court nomination process amid complaints about access to documents.

Kavanaugh returns before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday for the start of formal questioning. He has delivered only his opening statement so far, vowing Tuesday to be a “neutral and impartial arbiter” after enduring a morning and afternoon of blistering statements from Democrats warning about the implications of his potential confirmation. Many of those Democrats repeatedly tried to object, delay and even adjourn the hearing amid requests for more documents and more time to review the files they had.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., seemed to acknowledge the show was coordinated when asked by GOP Sen. Thom Tillis during Tuesday’s hearing to respond to reports that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., led a phone call over the holiday weekend discussing protest plans.

Durbin said “there was a phone conference yesterday,” where “many issues were raised.”

Durbin said "there was a phone conference yesterday," where "many issues were raised."

He said this included concerns that "over 100,000 documents related to Judge Kavanaugh had been characterized by the chairman of the committee as committee confidential" and questions of whether the committee should hear the nominee "without access to basic information about his public record."