Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill Targeting Jeff Bezos

We are now at the point in society where members of Congress will not only introduce bills to target specific individuals, but broadcast specifically what they are doing in the name of the bill.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has introduced a bill called the “Stop BEZOS Act” in reference to Amazon CEO and owner of the Washington Post Jeff Bezos.

The bill is actually a tortured acronym that stands for “Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies Act” and is aimed at large corporations like Amazon and Walmart who pay their workers minimum wage, which results in many employees requiring government assistance such as food stamps and public housing.

Sanders said his bill would place a 100% tax on the government benefits these workers receive if they work for a company with more than 500 employees. – READ MORE

On Wednesday, Amazon made a rare statement in response to political attacks made by socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) who has repeatedly claimed for months that the company has poor working conditions.

“We have been in regular contact with his office and have offered several opportunities for Senator Sanders and his team to tour one of our fulfillment centers,” Amazon said in a statement. “To date he has still not seen an FC for himself.”

“While Senator Sanders plays politics and makes misleading accusations, we are expending real money and effort upskilling people,” Amazon continued. “No one knows what it’s like to work in one of our fulfillment centers better than the skilled and dedicated people who do it every day. That’s why we are encouraging all employees to take Senator Sanders up on his request and respond with their actual experience.”

Sanders responded by firing off multiple tweets and by writing a nearly 1,000-word statement criticizing the company, saying, “All over this country, many Amazon employees, who work for the wealthiest person on Earth, are paid wages so low they can’t make ends meet.” – READ MORE