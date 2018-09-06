Kim Kardashian West visits White House to talk prison reform

Kim Kardashian West visited the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform with administration officials.

The White House confirmed that Kardashian West was among the dozen outside guests to take part in the discussion, which focused on the clemency process. Other guests included CNN host Van Jones, Federalist Society President Leonard Leo, and retired Judge Kevin Sharp.

Four administration officials attended the discussion, including White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who has led efforts to overhaul the prison and sentencing systems.

“Today at the White House, members of the Administration are hosting a listening session about the clemency process. The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. – READ MORE

Rapper Kanye West continued his vocal support for President Trump in a recent radio interview and also said that he would consider running for office in 2024.

Speaking with Power 92.3 FM in Chicago, West said that he is seriously considering running for the presidency.

“Yes. It 100 percent could happen. 2024,” he said.

The superstar rapper added that he wouldn’t “try” to run for president, and that if he decides to do so “it will be done.”- READ MORE