Turley: Strange That McCabe Is ‘Worried More About Pensions Than Prison’ (VIDEO)
Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University Law School professor, said it’s strange that top FBI official Andrew McCabe appears to be “worried more about pensions than prison.”
WATCH:
Fox News has learned that the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility made the recommendation to terminate McCabe. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reviewing that recommendation and if he approves it by Friday at 5 p.m. EDT, McCabe would not receive his pension benefits.
McCabe could be fired for allegedly helping to leak information on the 2016 Clinton Foundation probe and not being forthcoming about the FBI’s Hillary Clinton email probe.
On Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Thursday, Turley told MacCallum that McCabe possibly should be more concerned about his own legal jeopardy, pointing out that if he misled investigators, he could be charged like former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. – READ MORE
