Ruth Bader Ginsburg turns 85, with no signs she’ll retire

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg celebrates her 85th birthday Thursday, a milestone that is sure to reignite speculation over whether she will retire from the high court.

Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton and celebrated her 25th year on the high court last month. The leader of the liberal wing of the bench, Ginsburg is frequently the subject of retirement rumors, along with Justice Anthony Kennedy, who turns 82 this summer.

But while Republicans and President Trump are hoping Ginsburg steps down — setting Trump up to fill a second vacancy on the bench—Ginsburg has indicated she has no plans to hang up her robe.

“As long as I can do the job full steam, I will be here,” Ginsburg told a full house at Adas Israel Congregation during an event last month.

Over her 25 years on the high court, Ginsburg has become a pop culture phenom, with portrayals on the small screen and the silver screen, and a line of apparel and accessories bearing her face and the phrase, “I dissent.” – READ MORE

