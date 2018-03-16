Denver Catholic School Students Chose To Pray Instead Of Walking Out

As students across the country were walking out of their classrooms to promote gun control, a Catholic school in Denver took a different stance, so to speak: they knelt together in prayer.

Following the horrific shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida that left 17 youths dead, the Left ratcheted up the gun control campaign, using every trick in the book, including the exploitation of grieving survivors on national television. Activists planned to use the month of March as the big protest month, including National School Walk-Out Day on March 14th and a march in Washington, D.C. on the 24th.

According to Denver Catholic, the Archdiocese of Denver planned something different: a 17-minute prayer session for the souls lost.

“Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila and Elías Moo, superintendent of Denver’s Catholic Schools, encouraged pastors and principals to hold a 17-minute prayer service at their schools for the conversion of hearts and to intercede for the souls of those who have died in lieu of a 17-minute walk-out protest,” reports the outlet.

Contrary to the anti-“thoughts and prayers” sentiment of leftists, Superintendent Moo said uniting in prayer was the proper response.

“We believe the first and most important response can and should be to unite in prayer,” Moo said. “At the core of what our country is confronted with today is a great spiritual battle, a battle for the soul of our society and nation.” – READ MORE

