Turkey’s Erdogan tells crying girl, 6, she’d be honored if killed in battle: report

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last weekend raised eyebrows when he called a visibly emotional girl, 6, onstage during a military rally and talked about the possibility of her becoming a martyr.

The New York Times reported Monday that Amine Tiras, a first grader and cadet, was in the crowd during the Saturday event. At some point Erdogan called on Tiras and she was “lifted into the air” and sent towards him.

He pointed to a Turkish flag folded in her pocket, the report said.

“If she becomes a martyr, God willing, she will be wrapped with it. She is ready for everything, aren’t you?” he asked. – READ MORE

