President Trump refers to AG Jeff Sessions as ‘Mr. Magoo’: Report

President Trump refers to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “Mr. Magoo” behind closed doors, according to a report Wednesday.

Trump’s nickname for his attorney general is a cartoon character created in the late ’40s who is a wealth, short man who gets into comical situations due to his extreme near-sightedness.

Trump and Sessions have had a turbulent relationship since he recused himself from the Russian investigation last March.

The President told his associates he hired the best lawyers since Sessions isn’t defending him or showing his loyalty, the Post reported.

On Tuesday, Trump bashed Sessions for asking the Justice Department’s inspector general to investigate potential FBI abuses and not the department’s lawyers.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *