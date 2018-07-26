Turkey vows to keep buying Iranian oil: ‘We will not obey’

Turkey plans to keep purchasing Iranian oil in defiance of American sanctions on the rogue regime, according to the NATO ally’s top diplomat.

“We buy oil from Iran and we purchase it in proper conditions,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday. “What is the other option?”

Cavusoglu’s comments raise the specter of yet another clash between the U.S. and Turkey, which is also in the final stages of an arms deal with Russia that could trigger American sanctions. Turkish officials, in both cases, have dismissed the U.S.’ threat of sanctions to constrain the choices of other countries.

“While we are explaining why we will not obey these sanctions, we have also expressed that we do not find these U.S. sanctions appropriate,” Cavusoglu said Tuesday.

The Trump administration hopes to isolate Iran and deprive the regime of access to international sources of revenue that might be used to finance a nuclear weapons program or regional aggression by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps and the regime's terrorist proxies.



On Monday, appearing on Fox News’ “The Story” with Martha MacCallum, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham staunchly defended the fiery tweet issued by President Trump toward Iran, asserting, “President Trump is letting the Iranian president know there is a new sheriff in town.”

Graham started by explaining that the Iran nuclear deal was never a treaty, saying, “The Iran nuclear deal went to the Congress and it was rejected in a bipartisan fashion, but we didn’t get 60 votes. It was voted on in the House in a bipartisan vote of rejection. It’s not a treaty. Trump is not bound by the worst deal since Munich.”

He continued by referencing the tough speech Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made on Sunday targeting the despotic and theocratic Iranian regime, and the willingness of former President Barack Obama to “crawl through glass to get this deal with the Ayatollah.”

So I am so pleased that Pompeo made the Reagan speech toward Iran like Reagan made toward the Soviet Union. I am so pleased that President Trump is letting the Iranian president know there is a new sheriff in town. Everything Obama did, did not work. He would crawl through glass to get this deal with the Ayatollah, who took all the money, not the people. We are on the verge of history here. The Trump doctrine when it comes to Iran was Ronald Reagan's doctrine when it came to the Soviet Union.



