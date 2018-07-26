ICE Arrests And Workplace Investigations Up Significantly From Previous Year, New Federal Data Shows

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) has increased both its work site investigations and its immigration-related arrests in 2018 compared to the previous year.

According to newly released federal data, the agency more than tripled its work site investigations and made over five times more immigration arrests than it did in 2017.

The start of fiscal year 2018, October 1, 2017, saw ICE begin investigations at 6,093 workplaces, over three times the 1,716 during fiscal year 2017, which also included several months under former President Obama.

The 984 administrative arrests – when someone is arrested solely for the crime of being in the United States illegally – made as of July 20, 2018 is almost six times the 172 made the previous year.

Further, ICE has arrested 675 immigrants for criminal offenses so far in 2018, compared to 2017’s 139. – READ MORE

Federal officers, charged with handling an “Occupy ICE” protest on the lawn of Portland’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices, were subjected to a “barrage of hateful and at times racially-charged invective” during both the month-long demonstration and an operation designed to clear the protest camp, according to the Oregonian.

Protesters have been holding a “nonstop demonstration” against ICE at its Portland, Oregon, headquarters since July 17. Initially, activists were demonstrating against a Trump Administration policy that separated children and adults from illegal immigrants awaiting asylum hearings at the border. Once that policy was rescinded — by Trump himself — the protest turned into an “Occupy ICE PDX” camp, aimed at “abolishing” the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm.

Federal officers, assigned to protect the ICE office — and, eventually to break up part of the camp located on Federal property — told the Oregonian that protesters regularly hurled racial slurs, particularly at non-white members of law enforcement.

“In emails obtained by the newsroom, one African American officer reported to an administrator that protesters ‘began yelling racial slurs’ at him, including the N-word,” the paper reports. “The officer said he was also called a ‘blood traitor’ and an Uncle Tom, a derogatory term implying a black person is acting subservient to whites for money or prestige.”

“These racial slurs have been directed at me throughout the entire length of the deployment,” the officer wrote in his report, also obtained by the Oregonian. – READ MORE

