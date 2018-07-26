What? Ocasio-Cortez Claims She Already Was ‘Elected’

The Democrats should give their new darling a couple of speech writers before she goes too far on camera.

In a Facebook Live interview with Mic’s Jake Horowitz, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic nominee for the 14th district of New York, (which includes the Bronx), was grilled on her positions. Her statements on poverty, the Democratic party, and foreign policy were at best poorly worded.

While Horowitz tried to get her position on a number of questions, Cortez seemed to dodge most of them, but when asked why Joe Lieberman was wrong to protest her presence in the party, answered, “Because I got elected.”

She won a primary. She hasn’t won the election yet; Ocasio-Cortez has yet to prove that she can win a seat in Congress. That in itself was a misleading answer. Either she meant that she was elected as the candidate, or she was arrogant enough to assume that because she is the Democratic nominee, she has already won the election.- READ MORE

A top Democrat, South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, exposed a burgeoning split within the Democratic Party Wednesday, telling upstart “Democratic socialist” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that she should expect to “wait her turn” to be allowed into party leadership, if she makes it to Congress.

Clyburn seemed to suggest that, although Ocasio-Cortez claims to be reforming the Democratic Party from the inside, once she gets to the hallowed halls of Congress, any big changes she plans to make will have to wait for when she’s earned the right to make key decisions.

“I would ask her to remember how long I had to wait to get here,” Clyburn told Buzzfeed News. He added that so-called “progressives” challenging mainstream Democratic leaders have only a skin-deep understanding of how Democrats have really contributed to social justice causes.

“Let’s not forget the history of all of this,” Clyburn continued. “And I think that all of the folks who have that mentality seem not to give much respect to those of us who sat in jails, as I did, so that they would have the kind of activities or the kinds of rights that they have today.” – READ MORE

