Tulsi Gabbard: ‘We Do Not Have a Nation If We Do Not Have Borders’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) told Breitbart News on Thursday morning that “we do not have a nation if we don’t have borders.”

Gabbard, appearing with Breitbart News’ editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot 125, is among the ten Democratic presidential candidates who have qualified for the fifth debate Nov. 20.

She fielded a variety of question from Marlow, including questions about domestic policy, starting with immigration.

“The reality is that we do not have a nation if we don’t have borders,” she said. “It’s a false choice for people to say you’re anti-immigrant if you support secure borders. That’s just not the case.”

Gabbard is one of the only candidates who has opposed decriminalizing illegal immigration, and who has opposed providing free health care and free college tuition to illegal aliens. – READ MORE