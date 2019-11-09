Pete Buttigieg Moves Ahead of Sanders, Biden in Iowa

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has surged to the front of the pack in Iowa, according to a new Quinnipiac poll.

In the latest polls released, Buttigieg received 19 percent of support from likely Iowa caucus-goers, second only to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Ma.). That leaves the small-town Mayor ahead of both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden, two frontrunners in the race.

As @PeteButtigieg traveled through Iowa on his second bus tour, older voters I spoke to say they’ve been won over by the mayor. His youth, discipline, intellect and vision towards a post-Trump era are all reasons they say they’re on his side.https://t.co/sLrc2kzyLI — Justin Gomez (@JustinGomezABC) November 6, 2019

The Quinnipiac poll comes just days after a New York Times/Siena College poll showed Buttigieg leading Biden in Iowa, the presumptive frontrunner in the race.

Historically, candidates who win in Iowa — the first state to vote in the primary — are able to build momentum behind their campaigns. That's why the coveted battleground state is one of the most popular campaign stops, and that's why the news of Buttigieg's surge to the front could usher in a new chapter of the race.