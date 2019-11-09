Maryland sanctuary county rolls back anti-ICE policy after multiple illegal immigrants are accused of rape

A controversial sanctuary policy barring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from accessing Montgomery County jails in Maryland has been partially rolled back following the arrests of several illegal aliens all charged with rape or sexual abuse in a new bid that will force cooperation between county law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich reversed portions of “the Promoting Community Trust Executive Order,” which he just signed in July, and will now allow ICE agents access to certain areas of the county jail in order to apprehend illegal aliens, according to reports by ABC7 News.

A county spokesperson confirmed to the local news outlet on Nov. 1 that correctional officers have been ordered to give ICE agents clearance to “identified areas” of the jail to “ensure that transfers are conducted in a safe environment.”

The move walks back an executive order which barred county police from asking individuals about their immigration status and largely prohibited local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE agents, as Elrich reasserted the blue region’s stance as a sanctuary city that strongly opposes the Trump administration’s hardline policies against illegal immigrants. The policy also banned ICE agents from entering any non-public county facilities.

Only a month after Elrich signed the order, at least nine illegal immigrants were charged with rape and sexual assault between August and September, causing the county executive’s office to reevaluate the policy and concede that it had received “numerous phone calls, as well as emails” in light of the arrests. – READ MORE