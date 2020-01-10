Schiff: Intelligence Did Not Support Claim Killing Soleimani Would Save American Lives

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the intelligence he has seen as a member of the Gang of Eight, does not support the Trump administration’s claim the killing Qasem Soleimani decreased the risk to American lives.

Schiff said, “It was a reckless decision that increased the risk to America all around the world, not decreased it. When Secretary Pompeo says that this decision to take out Qasem Soleimani saved American lives, saved European lives, he is expressing a personal opinion, not an intelligence conclusion.”

He continued, "I think it will increase the risk to Americans around the world. I have not seen the intelligence that taking out Soleimani was going to either stop the plotting that is going on or decrease other risks to the United States."