Tucker Takes on Critics Over Skepticism of Syria Strikes: They Want You to ‘Shut Up and Obey’ (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that many in the mainstream media want skeptics of potential military action in Syria to “shut up and obey.”

One night earlier, Carlson blasted “talk-show generals” and hawkish lawmakers, like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for calling for immediate war on Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad for a new gas attack on civilians.