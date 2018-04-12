‘Not Going To Let You Filibuster!’ – Rep. Turns The Sass Up To 11 When Zuck Starts Dodging Questions (VIDEO)

Marsha Blackburn repeatedly cut off Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a Wednesday congressional hearing and implored him to commit to supporting the Browser Act, a piece of internet privacy legislation she sponsors.

The Tennessee congresswoman first compared the current social media landscape to “The Truman Show.”

“I’d like for you to comment,” she flatly stated. “Where does privacy rank as a corporate value for Facebook?”

“Congresswoman, giving people control of their information and how they want to set their privacy is foundational to the whole service,” Zuckerberg responded. “It’s not just an add-on feature, something we have to comply with. Reality is if you have a photo, if you just think about this in your day-to-day life –” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1