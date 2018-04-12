True Pundit

Meadows: Sessions, Rosenstein ‘Should Be Held In Contempt’ – Impeaching Wray ‘In The Toolbox’ (VIDEO)

Posted on
Rep. Mark Meadows told reporters Wednesday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “absolutely … should be held in contempt” for not complying with a subpoena from House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes.

“Really at this particular point, it’s members of Congress who have a bigger problem with Rod Rosenstein [than the president],” Meadows said in response to a question about POTUS possibly firing the deputy AG. “Myself included.”

“He is not giving us the documents, and he is not doing his job,” he continued. “If he is not going to do the job, he needs to go and find one that he will do, and so the frustration with the AG and the deputy AG is probably more of a focus of Congress, and it probably makes the president’s dissatisfaction pale in comparison.” – READ MORE

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
