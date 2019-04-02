Tucker Carlson Unloads On Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Moron, Nasty, Self-Righteous, Awful’ (VIDEO)

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson slammed socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday after she participated in an MSNBC town hall last week that was designed to promote her and her far-left ideology.

Tucker Carlson slams Ocasio-Cortez: "So it's official, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a moron, and nasty, and more self-righteous than any televangelist who ever preached a sermon on cable access. She's not impressive, she's awful."pic.twitter.com/iIfwu0ylRa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 2, 2019

Carlson also took aim at MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who hosted the town hall, saying Hayes “is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country: apologetic, bespectacled, and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it.”

" apparently seemed like a wise idea to executives at MSNBC," Carlson said. "The very same news outlet that spent two years lying to you about Russia brings you a 29-year-old former bartender to teach you about science."