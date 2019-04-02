Conference featuring 2020 Dems begins with fiery chant quoting fugitive cop-killer Assata Shakur

A conference featuring eight prominent 2020 Democrat presidential hopefuls kicked off in Washington, D.C,. with the fiery rallying cry of a fugitive cop-killer on Monday, as the labor and political groups in attendance shouted in unison, “We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

Jamal Watkins, the Vice President of Civic Engagement at the NAACP, began by telling the audience at the We the People conference that he would invoke the words of Assata Shakur, also known as Joanne Chesimard.

Shakur was convicted of the 1973 murder of a New Jersey state trooper when she was in the Black Liberation Army. After escaping from prison in 1979, Shakur fled to Cuba, which granted her asylum even as she remains on the FBI’s list of most-wanted fugitive terrorists.

“Now I came here not to talk at you — it’s gonna be a long and powerful day,” Watkins said. “But I want you to do something with me. I’m gonna actually have you participate with me in repeating some words from a leader by the name of Assata Shakur. So if you could stand up — if you can’t stand, it’s okay — but I want you to repeat after me.”

Watkins then quoted Shakur, pausing to let attendees repeat after him: “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.” – READ MORE

