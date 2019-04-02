2020 Dem Julian Castro calls for illegal immigration to be treated as civil, not criminal, offense

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro on Tuesday called for illegal immigration to no longer be treated as a criminal matter.

“The truth is, immigrants seeking refuge in our country aren’t a threat to national security. Migration shouldn’t be a criminal justice issue. It’s time to end this draconian policy and return to treating immigration as a civil — not a criminal — issue,” he said.

Castro, who has made his opposition to President Trump’s immigration policies a cornerstone of his campaign, published his proposal on Medium, which he says is a call for a policy that “puts people first.”

While that phrase is common among the Democratic field, Castro is one of the first to put meat on the bone and flesh out his vision for an immigration policy. In it, he said he would reverse the travel ban on migration from certain countries, cuts in refugee numbers and what he calls "wasteful spending on a pointless wall."


