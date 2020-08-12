Tucker Carlson: There Are Timeshare Salesmen More Trustworthy Than Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as a phony who will say anything to obtain power, after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced Tuesday that she would be his running mate.

“Harris may be the single most transactional human being in America,” Carlson said. “There are time-share salesmen you would trust more than Kamala Harris. You could find payday lenders who are more sincere. So it seemed inconceivable that given his current state, Joe Biden would chose someone so transparently one-dimensional as Kamala Harris. Someone as empty as he is.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --