Kamala Harris Jailed Nearly 2,000 People for Marijuana Offenses

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), whom Joe Biden (D) announced as his running mate, has a controversial prosecutorial record that will likely emerge to the forefront as it did during the Democrat primary race, particularly in terms of criminal justice reform and her record of jailing nearly 2,000 people for marijuana-related offenses.

Biden formally announced the California senator as his running mate on Tuesday after weeks of speculation. The choice is significant, given the former vice president’s heated moments with Harris, particularly over race-related issues, during the Democrat primary debates.

Harris said during last year’s July debate: When Vice President Biden was in the United States Senate working with segregationists to oppose busing, which was the vehicle by which we would integrate America’s public schools, had I been in the United States Senate at that time I would have been on the other side of the aisle.

Racial issues, as well as policing and criminal justice reform, have been thrust to the forefront ahead of the election, and Biden likely hopes Harris will assist his campaign by bringing more minority voters into the fold. However, Harris has a controversial history in regards to criminal justice reform. – READ MORE

