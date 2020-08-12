Report: NYC Moved Convicted Pedophiles Very Near To Elementary School

As part of the city’s much-criticized coronavirus response, New York City officials reportedly placed at least six homeless pedophiles who are on parole at a luxury Manhattan hotel only one block from an elementary-school playground in potential violation of state law.

Six convicted pedophiles are listed on the state Sex Offender Registry as current residents of the Belleclaire hotel, which sits under 1,000 feet from Public School 87, The New York Post reported last week.

“New York state law bars such high-risk sex offenders on probation or parole from ‘knowingly entering into or upon’ schools or other facilities or other facilities ‘primarily used by children if a minor is present. Courts have interpreted that to mean they must keep 1,000 feet away,” the outlet notes.

A representative for the city told the Post that the listings are inaccurate and the “names you reference are not at that location.” The rep would not comment as to whether the men had ever resided at the hotel. A representative for the Sex Offender Registry, however, stated that the list contains the registry’s most current information. – READ MORE

