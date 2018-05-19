Politics TV
Nielsen: Democrats Owe Trump Apology for Distorting MS-13 Remarks (VIDEO)
Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen called on Democrats who distorted President Donald Trump’s “animal” comment about MS-13 to “apologize.”
Nielsen said, “I have to be honest. I was a bit horrified. The president was very clear; if you listen to the tape or if you were in the room, it was clear he was talking about MS-13.” – READ MORE
