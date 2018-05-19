Nielsen: Democrats Owe Trump Apology for Distorting MS-13 Remarks (VIDEO)

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen called on Democrats who distorted President Donald Trump’s “animal” comment about MS-13 to “apologize.”

Nielsen said, “I have to be honest. I was a bit horrified. The president was very clear; if you listen to the tape or if you were in the room, it was clear he was talking about MS-13.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1