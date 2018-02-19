Politics TV
Tucker Carlson Goes Off: It’s Not ‘Gun Control’ It’s ‘People Control’ (VIDEO)
On Thursday night, Tucker Carlson responded to the calls for gun control following the deadly Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.
“Tragedies like this happen for a reason and it probably doesn’t have a lot to do with guns,” Carlson explained.
“The percentage of American households with firearms has dropped dramatically over the past 35 years. Meanwhile, the number of mass shootings has risen. If you’re over 40, you did not grow up in a country like this. So the question is, what happened?” – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
IJR - Independent Journal Review