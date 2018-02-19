NBC still going for the gold in on-air blunders

NBC continues vying for the gold medal in broadcasting blunders during the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Earlier last week, Miller jokingly said that in addition to Veith’s knee injury, her recent struggles were due to her marriage. Veith got married after winning the Giant Slalom at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, where she suffered a knee injury.

“The knee is certainly an issue,” Miller said. “I want to point out, she also got married. It’s historically very challenging to race on World Cup with a family or after being married. You know, not to blame the spouses, but I just want to toss that out there that it might be her husband’s fault.”

In another NBC-related blunder, hockey analyst Milbury, while commentating on the U.S.-Russia hockey game, described Slava Voynov’s expulsion from the NHL — after being jailed for kicking and choking his wife — as an “unfortunate incident” that hurt the Los Angeles Kings. His choice of words earned NBC some online criticism for insensitivity.

Milbury said his intention was to discuss the impact of the incident on hockey after partner Kenny Albert outlined the domestic violence charges. – READ MORE

