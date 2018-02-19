Politics TV
Judge Jeanine: ‘The FBI Needs a Complete Overhaul, a Complete Cleansing’ (VIDEO)
.@JudgeJeanine: “The FBI needs a complete overhaul, a complete cleansing.” pic.twitter.com/w0UkbF67QY
— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 18, 2018
Fox News Channel “Justice” host Jeanine Pirro took aim at the FBI in response to their failure to act on two different tips they received regarding Parkland, FL, shooter Nikolas Cruz.
“The FBI needs a complete overhaul, a complete cleansing,” Pirro began her Saturday opening statement.- READ MORE
