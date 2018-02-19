Judge Jeanine: ‘The FBI Needs a Complete Overhaul, a Complete Cleansing’ (VIDEO)

.@JudgeJeanine: “The FBI needs a complete overhaul, a complete cleansing.” pic.twitter.com/w0UkbF67QY — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 18, 2018

Fox News Channel “Justice” host Jeanine Pirro took aim at the FBI in response to their failure to act on two different tips they received regarding Parkland, FL, shooter Nikolas Cruz.

“The FBI needs a complete overhaul, a complete cleansing,” Pirro began her Saturday opening statement.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *