Tucker Battles Dem: Pelosi Says ‘Walls Are Immoral’ But Voted to Protect ‘Sex-Selective Abortions’

Tucker Carlson debated a former aide to Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) contention that a border wall with Mexico is “immoral” and should not be funded.

Carlson told Chris Hahn that Pelosi was making a theological argument against the wall despite on the same day voting in favor of funding abortions in Latin America.

He noted Pelosi previously voted against a 2012 bill by then-Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) that would ban sex-selective abortions.

Hahn said Pelosi was not using “immoral” in a religious sense, but instead to say the wall would be a “colossal waste of money.”

He said Republicans should use the same argument the National Rifle Association uses to oppose gun control, in that people will find guns on the “black market.”

Carlson asked whether that analogy meant Democrats will buy a wall on the black market and bring it to the Mexican border to fight a legally-funded wall. – READ MORE