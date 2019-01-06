FL Rep. Pushes for Congressional Term Limits: ‘Nobody Wants Career Politicians’

Two Republican lawmakers recently introduced a Constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress.

The bill, proposed by Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Rep. Francis Rooney (Fla.), calls for a maximum of three two-year terms in the House and two six-year terms in the Senate.

Rooney appeared on “Fox & Friends” Saturday and said that the proposal would help avoid “entrenched politicians” who are aligned with special interests.

“I would think 18 years is plenty of time to serve your country in Congress,” he said.

“Nobody wants career politicians, they want term limits,” Rooney said, referencing a 2018 poll that found 82 percent of likely voters support Congressional term limits.

President Trump tweeted his support for terms limits last year, saying that he gave members of Congress with whom he discussed the topic his “full support.” – READ MORE