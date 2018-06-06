Tucker: ‘As Long as You Are Useful to the Left, Nothing You Do Will Be Held Against You’ (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson reacted to what he called an unusually tense interview between an NBC News anchor and former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton became visibly agitated when journalist Craig Melvin asked about the Monica Lewinsky scandal and #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

.@TuckerCarlson: "As long as you are useful to the left, nothing you do will be held against you." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/vRtyyjKzAR — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2018

Carlson said that Clinton has become politically “irrelevant” in the eyes of the left, and therefore open to criticism after decades of silence.

While the Clintons “ran the Democratic Party,” they “had license to do essentially whatever they wanted to do and the Democrats wouldn’t criticize them,” Carlson said.– READ MORE

