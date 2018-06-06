True Pundit

Get Wrecked: CNN’s April Ryan Backtracks Trump Heckling Claims After Being Fact-Checked By…CNN

Posted on by
CNN political analyst April Ryan was called out by her colleagues at the network on Tuesday for spreading false information about President Donald Trump being booed at a White House event celebrating America.

Ryan tweeted: “Breaking: Reporters on the South Lawn have confirmed the @realDonaldTrump was heckled and booed when he came out to celebrate America.”

 

CNN’s Noah Gray tweeted at Ryan, writing: “This is not true. There was a protester who shouted at Trump and was booed.” – READ MORE

