Get Wrecked: CNN’s April Ryan Backtracks Trump Heckling Claims After Being Fact-Checked By…CNN

CNN political analyst April Ryan was called out by her colleagues at the network on Tuesday for spreading false information about President Donald Trump being booed at a White House event celebrating America.

Ryan tweeted: “Breaking: Reporters on the South Lawn have confirmed the @realDonaldTrump was heckled and booed when he came out to celebrate America.”

After being called a cowboys fan after shouting @ POTUS, protestor shouted “let’s hear it for the Eagles!” pic.twitter.com/KtEwAhOj6I — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) June 5, 2018

CNN's Noah Gray tweeted at Ryan, writing: "This is not true. There was a protester who shouted at Trump and was booed."

