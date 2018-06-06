Hillary Clinton not off the hook just yet

As Robert Mueller continues his special counsel investigation to nowhere, at least one government watchdog group is keeping up the pressure on Hillary Clinton.

“After uncovering the Clinton email scandal,” Judicial Watch’s president, Tom Fitton, said in a written release, “[we] now want a full accounting of the Hillary Clinton emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.”

Anthony Weiner’s laptop — remember that tidbit from Clinton email scandal days gone by?

Weiner, the disgraced congressman from New York who couldn’t stop the sexting — despite being caught — had his laptop confiscated and searched by the FBI, in order to root out anything related to the Clinton email server scandal. That was less than two weeks before the election; the FBI obtained a warrant and executed it, to the great dismay of Democrats.

Any-hoo — because of Judicial Watch's Freedom of Information Act request for "all emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009, through February 1, 2013, using a non-'state.gov' email address," America learned of a number of classified documents that were stored on Weiner's laptop.

