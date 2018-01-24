US kills 150 ISIS fighters in Syria airstrike during government shutdown, Pentagon says

The Pentagon says it killed 150 ISIS fighters in an airstrike in eastern Syria, while the U.S. federal government was shut down Saturday.

The airstrike took in one of the last remaining pockets of ISIS control along the Euphrates River near the border between Syria and Iraq, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command, responsible for American forces in the Middle East.

While ISIS has lost 98 percent of its territory, the remaining 2 percent held by the terror group includes an area around the Syrian city of Al-Shaafah, where the strike took place. Top U.S. military officials believe the head of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is hiding in the area.

U.S.-backed fighters in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) “assisted in target observation prior to the strikes,” according to a statement announcing the airstrike. – READ MORE

An Islamic State soldier featured in a propaganda video beheading a Kurdish prisoner is believed to be a New Jersey high school graduate.

Zulfi Hoxha, 25, graduated from Atlantic City High School in 2010 is believed to be the soldier filmed by the terror group, The Atlantic reported.

According to reports, Hoxha’s family emigrated from Albania to the United States and have owned a pizzeria in Margate, N.J. for 20 years.

His mother, Ltefaji Hoxha, told NBC Philadelphia her son “attended a mosque where he hated people” and left the U.S. to join ISIS, adding that she was “very upset” with his actions.

She said the last time they spoke with her son was about a year ago.

The young man traveled to Syria on April 6, 2015 to an ISIS-controlled area and joined the extremist group with the help of David Daoud Wright, who was convicted in December 2018 for “ conspiring with others to provide material support to the Islamic State and kill persons in the United States,” The Atlantic reported. – READ MORE

It seems ISIS is in such dire straits, it’s no longer able to produce the kind of propaganda that once attracted thousands of fighters from across the Middle East to its mission of restoring the “Caliphate.”

Things have gotten so bad, the Sun reports, that ISIS has been forced to use Photoshop and b-roll footage to create beheading images and videos, something ISIS is allegedly calling a “media crisis.”

Without their Raqqa home base, ISIS can’t produce the slick media it once did, and they’re reliant on their own Photoshop skills and the sheer will of their amateur terror recruits to create photos and videos selling the benefits of joining the Jihad.

“They pine for the ‘good old days’ when videos of brutal executions by were shared on a weekly basis,” the Sun says, pointing to evidence of ISIS terrorists complaining on secret communications networks about the quality of their propaganda materials. – READ MORE