Trump’s policies may have US ‘begging for immigrants’ in the future, 2020 Dem Castro says

The U.S. relies heavily on immigrant labor, and if President Trump’s policies aren’t reversed, the U.S. may find itself “begging for immigrants” in the future, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro argued Tuesday.

“Several of the industries in this country benefit already from their labor,” Castro told MSNBC. “We need a young and vibrant workforce. And if we’re not careful, if we don’t get this right, in 20 or 30 years this nation is going to be begging for immigrants to come to this country.”

Castro argued further that illegal immigration should be treated as a civil, rather than criminal matter.

“The truth is, immigrants seeking refuge in our country aren’t a threat to national security. Migration shouldn’t be a criminal justice issue. It’s time to end this draconian policy and return to treating immigration as a civil — not a criminal — issue,” he said. – read more