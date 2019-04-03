Trump Savages AOC: ‘Young Bartender’ Has Dems ‘Petrified’

The Democrats have been taken hostage by the “young bartender” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), according to President Trump, who mercilessly mocked the freshman congresswoman and her Green New Deal on Tuesday night, reports The Hill.

“Trump told House GOP lawmakers at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner that he didn’t want to be too critical of the Green New Deal because he hoped to campaign against it,” reports the outlet. “He went on to chide Ocasio-Cortez without explicitly naming her.”

The president characterized the Green New Deal as a ridiculous piece of legislation that Democrats are too afraid to openly denounce because of Ocasio-Cortez’s popularity with the progressive base.

“The Green New Deal, done by a young bartender, 29 years old,” Trump said. “A young bartender, wonderful young woman. The Green New Deal. The first time I heard it I said, ‘That’s the craziest thing.’ You have senators that are professionals that you guys know that have been there for a long time … and they’re standing behind her shaking. They’re petrified of her.” – read more