Trump’s late-term abortion warning in 2016 debate against Clinton goes viral

A prescient exchange from a 2016 debate between now-President Trump and Hillary Clinton has gone viral and gained new traction amid the newly stoked abortion debate over state bills aimed at loosening restrictions on third-trimester terminations.

A video from the final presidential debate in October 2016 in Las Vegas, Nev., circulated on social media Friday, showing then-candidate Trump blasting former Secretary of State Clinton over her stance on abortion, describing in graphic terms what he alleged to be her position on the issue.

“With what Hillary is saying, in the ninth month, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb of the mother just prior to the birth of the baby,” Trump said. “Now you can say that that’s okay, and Hillary can say that that’s okay, but it’s not okay with me.”

He continued: “Because based on what she’s saying, and based on where she’s going and where she’s been, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day. And that’s not acceptable.”

Clinton accused Trump of using “scare” tactics in response.

"Well, that is not what happens in these cases and using that kind of scare rhetoric is just terribly unfortunate," she rebutted. "This is one of the worst possible choices that any woman and her family has to make, and I do not believe the government should be making it."