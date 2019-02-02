Kamala Harris Tweets Excitement About Stacy Abrams’ SOTU Response. James Woods Points Something Out.

On Tuesday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) tweeted her excitement over former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams being selected by the Democratic Party to give the response to President Trump’s State of the Union address, writing, “Congratulations to my friend @staceyabrams! There’s no better person to showcase our country’s strengths and speak the truth after the State of the Union.” The tweet showed Harris and Abrams laughing together with a street in Atlanta in the background, but it was the background that triggered laughter from James Woods, who followed Harris’ tweet with one of his own.

Congratulations to my friend @staceyabrams! There’s no better person to showcase our country's strengths and speak the truth after the State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/TQFz3HGvAp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Woods grinned, “Dear God, this campaign is going to be so much fun,” then pointed out what had made him laugh:

Dear God, this campaign is going to be so much fun. #HeelsUpHarris is touting how good #StaceyAbrams has been for America and there’s an opioid guy passed out on the bench in the background. #Irony https://t.co/6OvR2uGnuR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 1, 2019