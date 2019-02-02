Jim Acosta: Trump’s Media Attacks Could Lead to Journalists Being ‘Murdered’

Cnn White House Correspondent Jim Acosta Claimed Thursday That President Donald Trump Referring To The Media As The “enemy Of The People” Could Help Create An Environment Where Journalists Are Killed.

Speaking before the Oxford Union Society in the United Kingdom, Acosta made several attempts at justifying his confrontational style when it comes to covering the Trump administration, which has not only garnered strong rebukes from the president, but even some of his own establishment media colleagues. In his remarks, Acosta criticized President Trump for characterizing news organizations which have a partisan bend against him as “fake news” or the “enemy of the people.”