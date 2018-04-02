Trump’s Economy Booming As Energy Imports Are Lowest in 35 Years

U.S. imports of energy from other countries were the lowest since 1982 during President Donald Trump’s first year in office, according to Energy Department data.

The 35-year low in energy imports were largely driven by booming exports of American petroleum products, natural gas, crude oil and coal.

Last year, U.S. energy imports were at their lowest levels since 1982 as energy exports shattered records. That’s good news for #AmericanEnergy and the economy. ➡ https://t.co/KJv9wODVuE #NewEnergyRealism pic.twitter.com/IaBXmCodR6 — Energy Department (@ENERGY) March 31, 2018

For 2017 export levels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a “27% increase from 2016 and the highest annual U.S. energy exports on record.”

It’s good news for the Trump administration, which has pushed “energy dominance” as a policy goal.

Federal agencies have rolled back regulations seen as hindering energy production and exports. – READ MORE

