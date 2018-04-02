College Boots Men From Gym So Trans, Non-Binary, and Women Can Have Safe Space

A college in Clarmont, California banned men from its gym last Friday afternoon to give women and “non binary people” a safe space, Claremont Independent reported.

Pitzer College Residence Life and the the Gold Student Center gym announced the man-free event on Facebook.

“Come join your favorite Pitzer RAs for an event designed to support the heath of women and non binary people!” the post read. “This event is a three-hour block where the gym @ Pitzer will be closed off to men so that people of other genders feel safe to explore the gym, learn about the equipment, or just workout in a man-free space.”

As noted by the Claremont Independent, the event was held between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m., which are typically high volume gym hours. – READ MORE

