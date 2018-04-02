WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Trump’s Call To Pull Troops Out Of Syria Would Be ‘The Single Worst Decision The President Could Make’

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was asked by host Chris Wallace about President Trump’s recent remarks about pulling U.S. troops out of Syria.

WALLACE: Meanwhile, President Trump started talking this week about pulling all of our 2,000 troops out of Syria, who are there supporting the effort against ISIS. And we learned yesterday that he has frozen $200 million in funds for recovery efforts there.

Wallace then played a clip from a speech on Wednesday in which the president claimed that the United States would be pulling out of Syria “very soon.” He added: “Let the other people take care of it now.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1