Trump’s Campaign Offers a One-Word Reaction to Former GOP Rep’s 2020 Bid Against POTUS

The Trump campaign seems unbothered to have another rival against the president in the 2020 Republican primary.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) — a critic of the Trump — garnered headlines when he wrote The New York Times op-ed published on April 14, calling for more Republicans to jump in and take on Trump in 2020.

Telling ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Walsh said he is running because, as he believes, Trump is “unfit” and is a “bully and he’s a coward and somebody needs to call him out,” as IJR News reported.

However, as ABC’s Jonathan Karl noted, Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign reacted to Walsh’s 2020 bid, saying, “Whatever.” – READ MORE