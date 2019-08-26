Trump Blasts Critics of ‘Chosen One’ Comments, Says They ‘Knew’ He Was ‘Kidding’ and ‘Being Sarcastic’

President Donald Trump blasted the critics of his recent “chosen one” comment, proclaiming that the reporters assembled “knew” that he was joking when he said it.

In a pair of tweets published Saturday morning, Trump went after the reporters at his recent press conference, claiming that they “knew” he was “kidding” and “being sarcastic” when he declared himself “the chosen one” to tackle rebalancing trade with China during a press conference on Wednesday.

“When I looked up to the sky and jokingly said ‘I am the chosen one,’ at a press conference two days ago, referring to taking on Trade with China, little did I realize that the media would claim that I had a ‘Messiah complex.’ They knew I was kidding, being sarcastic, and just having fun.”

The president went on to claim that “many” of the reporters were “smiling” with him as he cracked the joke and slammed the major media outlets who “covered it as serious news.” – READ MORE