Linda Sarsour: People Need to Worry About ‘Biden’s Overall Health’

Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour on Sunday expressed concerns about the health of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Sarsour made reference to Biden’s health on Twitter in reaction to a clip of the Democratic frontrunner confusing New Hampshire and Vermont. Biden told reporters on Saturday in Keene, N.H., “I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it and what a neat town.”

This is actually not funny. It’s very sad. These can’t just be all gaffes. People need to be worrying about VP Biden’s overall health. https://t.co/fQqN2oy4vq — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 26, 2019

Sarsour commented on the clip by saying, “This is actually not funny. It’s very sad.”

“These can’t just be all gaffes,” Sarsour tweeted. “People need to be worrying about VP Biden’s overall health.” – READ MORE