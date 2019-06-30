Trump’s Border Billions Blocked By Obama-Judge Who Donated Tens Of Thousands To Former Prez

A federal judge appointed by former President Barack Obama after contributing heavily to his campaigns has blocked the Trump administration from reallocating $2.5 billion to construct border barriers, according to the Daily Caller.

US District Judge Haywood Gilliam expanded on a May 24 order, forbidding the Trump administration from breaking ground on specific border wall projects in California, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico. He also turned his previous order into a permanent injunction, according to the Caller‘s Kevin Daley.

“Congress considered all of defendants’ proffered needs for border barrier construction, weighed the public interest in such construction against defendants’ request for taxpayer money, and struck what it considered to be the proper balance — in the public’s interest — by making available only $1.375 billion in funding, which was for certain border barrier construction not at issue here,” reads Gilliam’s order.

(…)

Gilliam also donated tens of thousands of dollars towards electing and reelecting Obama.