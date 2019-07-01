Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus Vows to Donate Most of His Billions to Charity, and Help Re-Elect Trump

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus revealed in a recent interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he plans to donate the bulk of his billions to various charities, and help re-elect President Donald Trump.

“I want to live to be 100 because I want to be in a position to give it away to those things that I really believe in,” said Marcus, who in the last 15 years has donated to a throng of philanthropic causes from medical research to autism research, veterans groups, and $250 million to build the Georgia Aquarium.

“I’ve got all the houses I need. I live very well. My kids are taken care of. Everything I live for now is finding the right things to put my money into and that can give me a rate of return in emotion and doing good things for this world,” the 90-year-old executive told the paper.

Asked how much he’s worth, Marcus said I “have no clue.” He instead believes the “key is how much can I give away this year?”

A proud supporter of President Donald Trump, and donor to his 2016 campaign, Bernie Marcus has pledged to support the president’s re-election effort. – read more

